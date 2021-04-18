NHL: Balanced attack leads Wild over Sharks 5-2

First, in the final seconds of a power play, Marcus Johansson made a backhand pass from behind the net into the slot. Zuccarello’s shot was off target but it hit Burns’ skate and trickled into the net. It was Zuccarello’s 10th goal of the year and fourth in the last three games.

Just 36 seconds later, Jones stopped Jordan Greenway’s slap shot, but the rebound hit Eriksson Ek in the chest and dropped into the net.

“We caught a few (breaks) for sure tonight, but we thought we worked for a lot of our opportunities as well,” Wild head coach Dean Evason said.

Then 36 seconds after Eriksson Ek's goal, Parise beat Jones between the legs with a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle. Parise’s third goal in as many games gave him 400 points in a Wild uniform. He has been thriving of late playing on a line with Sturm and Nick Bonino, with the trio combining for 12 points in the last three games.

“I think our line is getting good chances,” Parise said. We are getting hardworking chances and rush chances. We've been playing really well without the puck. We aren’t spending a lot of time in our zone, and that makes the game a lot easier and all three of us are benefitting from that."