NHL: Blues rally past Sharks 7-6 after Binnington meltdown

Sammy Blais and Brayden Schenn also scored for the Blues, who had lost three straight.

Despite the barrage of goals, the most memorable moment of the game might have come when Binnington lost his composure after allowing Kane’s second goal of the game.

While skating off the ice, Binnington went after three different Sharks players. He shoved Radim Simek by the bench, put his stick in Erik Karlsson’s face near center ice and then got into it with Dubnyk before finally leaving the ice.

“I guess he was frustrated,” Dubnyk said. “I don't know why he was skating around pretending to punch guys. I just told him to get off the ice and calm down.”

The Blues said Binnington's reaction sparked the team.

“He’s a fiery guy,” coach Craig Berube said. “That's kind of the way he is. We've seen that in the past from him. I didn't think a penalty was warranted. He’s trying to rally the team. That's what he's trying to do.”

Husso came on and stopped 13 shots the rest of the second period to keep St. Louis in the game. The Blues tied it late in the second when Sanford skated in from behind the net and beat Dubnyk for their 12th goal in five second periods against San Jose this season.