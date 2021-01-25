NHL: Burns scores late, helps San Jose beat Minnesota 5-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Brent Burns’ goal with 1:48 remaining snapped a tie and led the San Jose Sharks to a 5-3 win over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday night.

Ryan Donato, Evander Kane and Noah Gregor scored for San Jose before Matt Nieto added an empty-net goal. Martin Jones finished with 26 stops.

After his initial shot was blocked, Burns corralled a loose puck in the right circle, cut to the middle between three Wild defenders, shifted from his forehand to backhand and beat Kaapo Kahkonen on the far side for the winner.

“What was I thinking? I wasn’t really thinking. That’s probably what happens in most plays a lot, you don’t think,” Burns said. “(Tomas) Hertl won a great draw and yeah, I don't know, it’s just one of those things it’s nice to see work out.”

Here’s Donato’s view: “That was disgusting, for lack of a better term. That was a very highly skilled play by a guy that can score goals. At that point in the game, to do that, it’s unbelievable.”

Wild coach Dean Evason was frustrated.

“We talk about stick on puck all the time and competing and we just faded out. There was no attempt to check whatsoever," he said. "We were just basically in block mode and fade mode.”