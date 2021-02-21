NHL: Couture scores twice as Sharks hold off Blues 5-4

Binnington stopped 22 shots.

San Jose scored two goals in the first period off turnovers. The Sharks went up 1-0 at 7:24 when Kane scored with a wrist shot on an assist by Kevin Labanc, who was playing in his 300th career game. A turnover by Sanford began the play.

Couture scored at 10:10 when he tipped the puck from just outside the crease. A bad clearing attempt by Binnington intended for Carl Gunnarsson was picked up by Labanc, who quickly passed to an open Couture.

“We had a couple turnovers and they countered off of them,” St. Louis coach Craig Berube said. “One was a goalie handle, and it was unfortunate, but just in general, a couple turnovers went in our net and it’s stuff that we know what we’re supposed to do and know where we’re supposed to be."

The Sharks went up 3-0 when Balcers scored from just outside the crease at 3:48 of the second period.

St. Louis cut the gap to 3-1 when Schenn flipped in the puck at 4:45. Mike Hoffman, who has 11 points in his last 11 games, passed to Kyrou. From behind the net, Kyrou fed Schenn for the goal.

Marleau scored his first goal at 8:15 when he was left all alone by the net for a 4-1 lead.