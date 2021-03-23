NHL: Donato, Jones lead Sharks past Kings 2-1

The Kings came close to tying it but Jones made two strong stops in the third period against Alex Iafallo.

Los Angeles then nearly scored in the closing seconds during a scramble in front but couldn't get one past Jones, who denied Iafallo again right at the buzzer.

“He’s square to every shot right now. He’s in that zone. Everything he’s seeing, he’s stopping," Couture said. “He’s confident. He looks good in the net. We gave up a few too many chances but he made some big-time saves for us.”

PAYING OFF

One day after signing a three-year contract extension, Roy delivered with his first goal in 60 games to tie it at 1 late in the second period. Gabriel Vilardi won a clean offensive-zone draw against Tomas Hertl, and Austin Wagner got the puck back to the point. Roy then beat Jones with a drive for his first goal since Dec. 17, 2019, at Boston.

“I was just trying to get it past the guy coming out to block it,” Roy said. “Lucky for us, it went in.”

BUSY BODY

MacDermid had an eventful first period. He accidentally knocked in San Jose’s first goal when Couture’s shot deflected off Quick’s glove and then hit MacDermid before bouncing into the net.