NHL: Dubnyk makes 34 saves in Sharks' 6-0 win over Ducks

Hertl missed six games after being placed on NHL’s COVID-19 list on Feb. 24. He said he experienced headaches and a fever for a couple days after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Czech center opened the scoring eight minutes in with a power-play goal when his shot hit the short side of the post and then deflected off John Gibson’s back and into the net.

“I felt pretty good out there," Hertl said. “We had a lot of good chances and were getting pucks into the net.”

Gibson allowed five goals on 24 shots before being lifted midway into the third period. It is the third straight game he has given up five goals and only the second time in his career he has allowed five or more in that span.

The Sharks chased Gibson with three goals in a 3:18 span of the third period. Karlsson had a power-play goal in traffic from the point at 5:58, Meier went top shelf from the left faceoff circle eight minutes into the period and Labanc put a wrist shot into an open net after Gibson was caught out of position.

“We chose to play alone and play outside the structure, tried to get two goals at once and you can't do that," coach Dallas Eakins said. "If you don't play together and within the structure and go out there like a subcontractor, it is going to end up like that.”