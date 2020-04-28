NHL: Former Sharks wing Ward retires

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Longtime NHL forward Joel Ward announced his retirement Monday, ending an 11-year career that started as an undrafted player.

Ward became known as one of the game's most clutch playoff performers and said he relished the chance to be teammates with stars like Alex Ovechkin, Joe Thornton, Shea Weber and Pekka Rinne during his time in the NHL.

“To me it's unbelievable,” Ward said in a conference call. “I just wanted to play one hockey game. The fact I got a chance to play with a lot of great hockey players, Ovie, Jumbo. I got a chance to be around some world-class guys. ... It's kind of still surreal to me. I was just hoping to get a chance to just be out there at some point. But to be on the ice at the same time as all these guys and be friends with them. I never thought about that growing up.”

The 39-year-old Ward last played in the NHL in 2018 for the San Jose Sharks. He went to training camp with Montreal in 2018-19 but was unable to get another shot and decided officially to end his career in an announcement on the Player’s Tribune.

Ward said he considers himself lucky to have played 726 career games after going undrafted and now wants to focus on being a dad to his 1-year-old son Robinson.