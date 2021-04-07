NHL: Gibson makes 34 saves as Ducks beat Sharks 5-1

SAN JOSE — David Backes and Nicolas Deslauriers each had a goal and an assist, and the Anaheim Ducks stopped San Jose's four-game win streak with a 5-1 victory over the Sharks on Tuesday night.

Adam Henrique, Isac Lundeström and Max Comtois also scored for Anaheim, which had lost three in a row. John Gibson made 34 saves.

“Really impressed with our guys’ prep,” Ducks coach Dallas Eakins said. “You could feel it that it was each and every guy was involved tonight.”

Patrick Marleau scored a power-play goal for San Jose, and Martin Jones made 29 stops.

“I thought they were the better team tonight," Sharks coach Bob Boughner said. "You’ve got to give it to them. Gibson played well. We had some chances but we weren’t good enough for long enough stretches of time.”

Anaheim grabbed control with three goals in the second.

Comtois made it 2-0 when he got his 11th goal 24 seconds into the period, converting a power-play opportunity.

After Marleau responded for the Sharks, Lundeström made it 3-1 with his sixth at 2:44. Deslauriers tacked on his fourth of the season with 4:41 left in the period.