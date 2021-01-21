NHL: Hertl's shootout goal lifts Sharks over Blues, 2-1

ST. LOUIS — Tomas Hertl scored the only goal in a four-round shootout to give the San Jose Sharks a 2-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night.

Marcus Sorensen scored the tying goal late in the second period and Martin Jones made 22 saves for the Sharks, who snapped a six-game losing streak to St. Louis that started in the 2019 playoffs.

Jones denied all four Blues shooters in the tiebreaker. Both of San Jose’s wins this season have come via shootout.

“We need points any way we can get them right now, so regulation, overtime, shootout, whatever it takes,” forward Logan Couture said.

Brayden Schenn scored in his second consecutive game for St. Louis. Jordan Binnington made 37 saves but couldn't stop Hertl in the shootout.

“I thought he was going to go one-hander, but obviously he didn’t,” Binnington said.

Kevin Labanc appeared to get the game-winner for San Jose with 11 seconds left in overtime, but the officials quickly waved it off for goaltender interference on Ryan Donato. After a replay review, the call was upheld.