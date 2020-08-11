NHL: Hockey makes progress in midst of awakening about racism

“He basically said: ‘It’s not up to you to solve the big issues. Work on things that you can impact right away and go from there,’ and I thought that was good advice,” Patrick said. “The players can make statements about more global issues, but as far as actually having an impact, we have to see what we can get done really on a local basis.”

Goaltender Braden Holtby, who backstopped the Capitals to their first Stanley Cup title two years ago and was at the forefront of speaking out as a white hockey player, said now is the time to affect real chance.

“The organization right from ownership down I think has the right mindset and the right beliefs behind it to really use our platform for positive change, not only in the D.C. area but everywhere,” Holtby said.

Carter, who had two brief stints in Washington, is on board because he believes other teams will follow the Capitals' blueprint. The former right wing from Toronto considers his role an opportunity to put a voice to concerns about racism in hockey and the world.