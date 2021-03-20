NHL: 'Horrible call' helps Blues beat Sharks 5-2

Kyrou added his second goal of the game late in the period and David Perron scored an empty-netter to give the Blues a sweep of the back-to-back set after arriving in San Jose on a five-game losing streak.

Vince Dunn also scored, and Perron and O'Reilly each had three assists. Ville Husso made 29 saves.

The line of O'Reilly, Kyrou and Perron finished with four goals and seven assists.

“After getting on the board early you could tell we had a bit more confidence, kept working and got some huge goals for us,” O'Reilly said. “It's nice to contribute.”

Dylan Gambrell and Tomas Hertl scored for the Sharks, who have lost three straight following a season-high three-game winning streak. Dubnyk made 16 saves.

The final meeting of the regular season between these teams was the first of the eight games decided by more than one goal. The Blues won five of the eight games.

The Sharks got on the board first when Husso was unable to control the rebound of Brent Burns' shot from the slot. Burns got to the loose puck and fed Gambrell. He beat a scrambling Husso, who was without his stick, to make it 1-0.