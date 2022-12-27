 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NHL: Horvat's 2 goals, 2 assists lead Canucks past Sharks 6-2

San Jose Sharks' Timo Meier, middle, shoots on Vancouver Canucks goalie Spencer Martin during the second period Tuesday night in Vancouver, British Columbia.

 Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press via AP

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Bo Horvat had two goals and two assists, Spencer Martin stopped 24 shots and the Vancouver Canucks beat the San Jose Sharks 6-2 on Tuesday night for their third straight victory.

Ilya Mikheyev had a goal and three assists, and Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser and Quinn Hughes, with his first of the season, also scored for the Canucks. They are 7-3 in their last 10 games, with all three losses at home.

Horvat has 14 points (nine goals, five assists) in his last 10 games.

Timo Meir scored twice for San Jose and James Reimer made 19 saves. Reimer is a victory short of 200 in his NHL career.

Vancouver took control of the game with goals from Mikheyev and Hughes 1:40 apart in the second period.

Mikheyev gave the Canucks a 3-1 lead just seconds after the Sharks killed a Vancouver power play. He scored his 12th of the season at 4:36, taking a pass from Andrei Kuzmenko and putting it over Reimer’s shoulder. Hughes scored at 6:16 with a shot from the faceoff circle that found the top of the net.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Host Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Canucks: At Winnipeg on Thursday night.

