NHL: Jones helps Sharks sweep series vs Kings with 4-2 win

Kane added to the lead late in the second when he sent a cross-ice feed to Kevin Labanc after entering the offensive zone. Labanc left the puck on a short pass for Brent Burns, who found Kane down low for his 13th goal.

“That was as poor rush coverage as I’ve seen from our group of D, and our forwards set up rushes by poor game management,” Kings coach Todd McLellan said. “We got impatient and they stung us for it.”

The Kings responded with 12.4 seconds left in the period when Iafallo finally got one past Jones after being robbed multiple times the past two games. Iafallo redirected Dustin Brown’s pass from the point to make it 2-1.

The Sharks broke the game open in the first two minutes of the third, with Kane getting his second goal on a deflection of Mario Ferraro’s point shot and Hertl beating Petersen on the rush.

“We came out and attacked," Boughner said. “We took the momentum back that we gave them at the end of the second period. I was happy to see that.”

Kempe got one of those goals back for the Kings, but Los Angeles couldn’t get any closer.