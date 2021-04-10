NHL: Jones makes 32 saves to lead Sharks past Kings 5-2

SAN JOSE — Martin Jones made 32 saves to stymie Los Angeles again, Patrick Marleau scored his 566th career goal and the San Jose Sharks beat the Kings 5-2 on Friday night.

Kevin Labanc, Rudolfs Balcers and Dylan Gambrell also scored, and Brent Burns had three assists to give San Jose its fifth win in six games. Tomas Hertl added an empty-net goal.

But the key to this victory was once again Jones. He beat the Kings for the sixth time this season and has a .933 save percentage in seven games against his former team. He joined Mike Vernon (1997-98 against Anaheim) as the only Sharks goalies to beat one team six times in a season.

“It's going well,” Jones said. “It's obviously more fun winning hockey games. The challenge for us as a group is when things are going well to not change anything. When we play a certain way, we’re a tough team to play against.”

Alex Iafallo and Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored for Los Angeles, and Cal Petersen made 24 saves. The Kings have lost seven of nine.

“Getting the first goal is a positive,” Kings captain Anze Kopitar said. “We hit the snooze button for a little bit and next thing you know we’re down 3-1. That’s certainly not the recipe for success.”