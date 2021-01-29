NHL: Kadri scores 2 goals, Avalanche beat Sharks 3-0

The Avalanche then lost defenseman Devon Toews early in the third period when he took a puck to the skate and limped off the ice. He returned later in the period and took a penalty.

Soon after Toews went to the locker room, Colorado broke the tie. Kadri put an initial shot on net, and after a couple of saves by Dubnyk and a scrum in front of the net, Kadri knocked in a loose puck at 9:55.

“I think we had a strong first, second and then third, and next thing you know a scramble out in front, hits off a couple of skates, couple of sticks and ends up on an Avs’ player stick,” San Jose forward Kevin Labanc said. “I thought we played really good. Sometimes you don’t get the right bounces. They got the right bounces tonight.”

Less than two minutes later, Kadri fed Burakovsky as he came down the slot, and Burakovsky redirected it at 11:53. Kadri added a power-play goal, his third of the season, at 18:54.

“I felt good tonight, just disappointed that I gave up the third one on the power play, with PK working so hard all night, but at the end of the day it didn’t matter,” Dubnyk said.