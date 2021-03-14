NHL: Kane scores in 3rd straight game, Sharks down Ducks 3-1

ANAHEIM — Evander Kane scored for the third straight game, Martin Jones stopped 26 shots and the San Jose Sharks beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 on Saturday night.

Kevin Labanc and Dylan Gambrell also scored for the Sharks, who have their first three-game winning streak this season. That includes victories on consecutive nights during which they have outscored the Ducks 9-1.

“It feels good to have this first little winning streak, especially on the road,” coach Bob Boughner said. “I believe if we play like we have over the last two games, we can have success against a lot of teams.”

It was Jones' 163rd win in goal for the Sharks, tying him for second in franchise history with Antti Niemi. Evgeni Nabokov leads with 293.

“I felt pretty good out there. The defense did a good job clearing out bodies, which allowed me to pick out the loose pucks,” Jones said.

Kane continued his goals streak six minutes into the first period when he went coast to coast and beat Miller with a wrist shot. Three of Kane's 11 goals this season have come against the Ducks.

“These are important wins," Kane said. "Guys like myself understand you can’t get too far out of the race, especially at this point of the season.”