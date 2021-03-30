NHL: Karlsson leads Sharks past Wild 4-3 in shootout

“It was strong for us to come back in the third when they got the goal. It got us going,” Johansen said. “There’s no quit in this group. It’s always a good sign. But you’re not going to win every game. (Talbott) gave us a good game and in the shootout as well. It just wasn’t our night.”

Karlsson last scored multiple goals in a regular season game on Dec. 19, 2017, for Ottawa against Minnesota. He also did it in Game 3 of the Western Conference final for San Jose against St. Louis in 2019.

The Wild took nearly 11 minutes to get a shot on goal but still managed to take a 2-1 lead after the first despite getting outshot 18-7. Johansen beat Jones from the high slot through traffic for the first goal and then Joel Eriksson Ek created a beautiful second goal to re-gain the lead after Simek tied it.

Eriksson Ek used a toe drag to elude Nikolai Knyzhov and then slid a cross-ice pass to an open Bonino, who knocked it into the open net with 1:00 remaining in the period.

“That was one of the easiest ones I’ve scored,” Bonino said. “It was a beautiful play.”

The Sharks tied it late in the second when Karlsson finished off a 2-on-1 rush on a pass from Evander Kane.

MILESTONE