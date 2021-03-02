NHL: Karlsson's 1st goal of season helps Sharks beat Avs 6-2

San Jose made that lead stand up and got a needed win on this seven-game homestand. The Sharks had allowed 13 goals in the first two games of their longest homestand of the season in losses to Minnesota and St. Louis. They blew four separate one-goal leads in the 7-6 loss to the Blues on Saturday night but were able to extend this one when Karlsson scored his first goal a few minutes later on the power play to make it 4-2.

“That St. Louis one stings. It still stings right now,” Sharks captain Logan Couture said. “You have to move past it. ... I love the response tonight. Guys buckled down and played solid defense and our goaltender stepped up.”

Leonard added his goal on a breakaway midway through the third to put the game away.

“When we built the 2-0 lead, we get stubborn, we turn the puck over, tried to score on the rush and got away from our game plan,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season Wednesday night in San Jose.

TABLES TURNED

The second period has doomed the Sharks so often this season — they entered the game having been outscored by 15 goals in the middle frame — but after falling behind 2-0 on Landeskog’s goal, they finished strong with two goals.