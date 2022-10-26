NHL: Kessel gets 400th goal as Knights beat Sharks

SAN JOSE — Phil Kessel got his milestone night off to a perfect start and his Vegas teammates finished the job.

It all added up a memorable night for the NHL's new Ironman capped by his new teammates chanting his name in a celebratory locker room.

Kessel celebrated his NHL Ironman record by scoring his 400th career goal and the Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Tuesday night.

The Sharks got goals from Nico Sturm and Matt Nieto in the second period but still lost their eighth straight home game to the Golden Knights. San Jose last won at the Shark Tank against Vegas in Game 7 of the first round of the playoffs in 2019, when they rallied from three goals down before winning in overtime.

James Reimer made 27 saves for San Jose.

“Today, like so many games this season already, I feel like we’re playing a good opponent and we’re shooting ourselves in the foot in a game that was absolutely winnable,” Sturm said. "Today was winnable.”

The Sharks played a video from Yandle congratulating Kessel during a break in the first period, drawing a warm ovation from the crowd of 12,003.

“It was nice,” he said. “I appreciate it. They don’t have to do that. But I appreciate it out of them.”

Sharks forward Nick Bonino (upper body) missed his second straight game and is day to day. There is no timeline for the return of defenseman Markus Nutivaara, who has been out since training camp with a lower-body injury.

The Sharks host Toronto on Thursday night.