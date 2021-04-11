NHL: Kings score 3 in second period, beat Sharks 4-2

SAN JOSE — Andreas Athanasiou, Alex Iafallo and Dustin Brown scored in the second period and the Los Angeles Kings beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday night.

Jeff Carter also scored and Jonathan Quick made 26 saves as the Kings beat the Sharks for just the second time in eight meetings this season.

“We all create so many chances,” Athanasiou said. “It’s a little crazy how many chances we’ve had and empty nets we’ve missed. It’s just the way it goes sometimes. Those bounces went our way tonight.”

Dylan Gambrell and Timo Meier scored for the Sharks, who now trail St. Louis by four points for the fourth and final playoff spot from the West Division. Arizona is three points ahead of the Sharks for fifth place.

Martin Jones came in 19-5-3 against Los Angeles in his career — including 6-1 this season — but gave up four goals on 19 shots through two periods. Josef Korenar stopped all seven shots he faced in the third in his NHL debut.

With the score 1-1 after the first period, Athanasiou and Iafallo scored 55 seconds apart early in the second, and then Brown beat Jones for a power play goal with 7.8 seconds left in the period to give the Kings a 4-1 cushion.