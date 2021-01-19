NHL: Kyrou, Blues put away Sharks 5-4

Couture countered with his second of the game, from a severe angle, to tie it at 4 at the 4:17 mark of the third period.

The Sharks took an early lead with first period goals from Labanc and Couture. Labanc deflected in Burns’ slapshot with 8:22 left in the first period, and Couture followed with a power play tally a few minutes later.

“This game was a winnable game for us,” Sharks coach Bob Boughner said. “We scored four on the road. We won the special teams and that should be a recipe for at least a point. I can think of three, off the top of my head, goals that came off our sticks. Just high percentage, really unsmart hockey plays, and they go down and score and that hurts.”

The Blues tied it with quick goals by Faulk and Hoffman early in the second period.

Faulk got the Blues on the board at the 2:36 mark moments after he finished serving a tripping penalty. Ivan Barbashev hit him with a breakout pass as he exited the box, and Hoffman tied it at 2 just 93 seconds later, deflecting Colton Parayko’s shot from the point.

Burns regained the lead for San Jose with a power-play goal with 7:54 left in the second.

St. Louis responded two minutes later with Schenn’s shot that knuckled its way across the goal line.