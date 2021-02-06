NHL: Labanc, Donato score in shootout to lift Sharks over Ducks

The Sharks scored three straight goals in the first eight minutes of the third to regain the lead. Comtois tied it at 4 with a one-timer at 11:33.

“There was a lot said; I was upset with the guys,” Boughner said. “We looked uninspired in parts of the second. I came in after that and challenged them.”

Troy Terry had a goal and an assist, and Adam Henrique also scored for the Ducks, who have dropped four of their last five. Gibson stopped 26 shots. Comtois and Rickard Rakell were stopped by Jones during the shootout.

Couture got the Sharks within 3-2 just 39 seconds into the third period when he put in a rebound after Gibson got his stick on Kane's shot. Kane tied it 97 seconds later with a breakaway, short-handed goal after forcing a turnover in Anaheim's zone. Burns gave the Sharks a 4-3 lead with a one-timer from the right faceoff circle eight minutes into the period.

Anaheim head coach Dallas Eakins was unhappy seeing his team squander a two-goal advantage.

“When you have a 3-1 lead, you have to come out and expect to win and do the things we have to do to nail it down. Some were onboard and some were not," Eakins said.