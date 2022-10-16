NHL: Lafferty's 2 SH goals lead Blackhawks past Sharks 5-2

SAN JOSE — Sam Lafferty scored short-handed goals on back-to-back penalties in the second period to give coach Luke Richardson his first career win in the Chicago Blackhawks' 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

Jonathan Toews also connected in the second period as the Blackhawks scored three times in a span of 3:14 to erase a two-goal deficit.

Jason Dickinson had a goal and two assists in his debut for Chicago and Taylor Raddysh also scored to give the Blackhawks their first win in three games this season. Petr Mrazek made 24 saves.

Nico Sturm and Erik Karlsson scored for the Sharks, who have lost the first four games of the season for the third time in franchise history. Kaapo Kahkonen made 20 saves.

“I think we have more character in this room than then we show on the ice,” Karlsson said.

The Sharks took more than 11 minutes to get their first shot on goal but still managed to take a 2-0 lead after the first period thanks to Karlsson.

Karlsson patiently made a cross-ice seam pass to set up Sturm for the first goal and then his shot from the point deflected off a defenseman's stick to make it 2-0 with 37.2 seconds left in the period.

On Friday night in San Jose, Sebastian Aho scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:58 remaining in the third period as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Sharks 2-1.

Martin Necas scored his second goal in two games for Carolina to tie it late in the second period before Aho won it in the third when he deflected a point shot from Brett Pesce past James Reimer.

Antti Raanta made 18 saves, including one in close to stop Tomas Hertl in the closing seconds as the Hurricanes improved to 2-0 on the season.

San Jose had lost the first two games of the season to Nashville in the Czech Republic but were unable to get on the winning side in the home opener.

Evgeny Svechnikov also scored his first goal for San Jose. James Reimer made 33 saves.

“You got to find a way to get it done," Quinn said. "If you’re tired, you have got to find a way to play tired. A lot of times teams are tired in this league, and the teams that manage it and understand how to play when they’re tired, they have a chance to have success in games like tonight.”

The Sharks opened the scoring late in the first period when Jaycob Megna set up Svechnikov in the high slot for a quick shot that appeared to surprise Raanta.

Svechnikov's younger brother, Andrei, was on the ice for Carolina on the goal — marking the first time in eight games they have played against each other that one brother was on the ice when the other scored. Andrei scored for Carolina against Evgeny's Detroit team on March 4, 2021, but Evgeni wasn't on the ice.

“I mean, it’s huge to get it,” Svechnikov said. “You get momentum, just trying to shoot the puck there, and doesn’t matter if it’s any team really. I just try to shoot the puck for a goal.”

The Hurricanes dominated the second period, holding San Jose without a shot on goal for the first 13:22 and outshooting the Sharks 16-4. But they couldn't get anything past Reimer until Andrei Svechnikov took the puck away from Kevin Labanc in the neutral zone and set up Necas for the tying goal with 22.9 seconds remaining in the period.

The Sharks honored their former GM and first captain Doug Wilson in a pregame ceremony Saturday night that included a tribute video and a banner raised in his honor.

Wilson helped build San Jose into a perennial contender during his 19 seasons. The Sharks had the third most regular season wins during that span and made five trips to the conference finals and the franchise’s only Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2016 when San Jose lost to Pittsburgh in six games.

He stepped down last year for medical reasons and said he's not ready to return to working full-time yet.

Wilson played his first 14 seasons in Chicago before joining the expansion Sharks in 1991. Players on both teams wore No. 24 jerseys with Wilson's name on the back during warmups.

The Sharks played a pregame video tribute Friday night to defenseman Brent Burns, who was traded to Carolina over the summer. Burns was one of the most popular players during his 11 seasons in San Jose. He won the Norris Trophy in 2017 as the league's top defenseman. He has 172 goals and 422 assists in 798 games with the Sharks.

“It was special. It was great,” Burns said. “It was awesome to see the video and see some of the guys and some of those moments that we had. It’s just a special place. It’s great people.”

The Sharks visit the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.