NHL: Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

SAN JOSE — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night.

Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win in the opener of a rare two-game series between the clubs in San Jose.

Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last 12. Kaapo Kahkonen finished with 20 saves.

Jonathan Huberdeau, appearing in his 700th career game, made a nice cross-ice pass to Lindholm, who had a wide-open net for a power-play goal 16 seconds into the third to give the Flames a 3-1 lead. Less than 20 seconds later, Lindholm got a pass from Rasmus Andersson in the left circle and beat Kahkonen for his 11th of the season to give Calgary a three-goal lead.

“(Huberdeau) made a really nice pass to me, and to just stay out there and then (get the) second one right away,” Lindholm said. “Probably not gonna happen again, to score two goals that quick, but I’ll take it.”

Dube made it 5-1 at 2:10 with his sixth before Hertl scored a power-play goal for his 11th at 7:56.

“We felt pretty good about the way the game was going,” Sharks head coach David Quinn said. “The second period was a pretty even period and just in a blink of an eye it’s 4-1.”

Toffoli got the Flames on the scoreboard first as he skated into the slot and fired a shot from between the circles that beat Kahkonen for his 11th at 7:13 of the first period.

Meier tied it nearly four minutes later with a one-timer on the power play in the first period. Erik Karlsson found Meier after a fake slap shot and pass for career point 700, becoming the first defenseman in the NHL to reach 40 points this season.

“I’m gonna have plenty of time by the time that I’m done with this game to reflect upon things this,” Karlsson said. “Right now I’m just living in the moment. I’m very fortunate to be in this league for a long time to get to where I’m at.”

Lucic put the Flames back ahead for good with a one-timer through traffic for his first of the season 6:01 into the second.

“It’s obviously good to contribute offensively. But the main thing is getting a big win here to start off the road trip,” Lucic said. It’s a huge time of year for us. (It is a) huge road trip for us before the Christmas break starts."

With 8:51 remaining in the second, Sharks forward Jonah Gadjovich and Flames defenseman Dennis Gilbert got into a fight. Both players traded haymakers, with Gilbert taking the worst of it after Gadjovich threw a right hook knocking Gilbert to the ice.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Monday that Hertl will miss two games without pay for his first suspension of his 10-year career after being suspended two games for a high-stick penalty Sunday night against Lindholm.

The play happened following the opening faceoff of the third period of Calgary's 5-2 victory. Lindholm cross-checked Hertl multiple times and Hertl retaliated by swinging his stick. He hit Lindholm in the face, leading to the suspension.

Hertl will forfeit about $88,000 in salary for missing the two games against Calgary and Minnesota. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Hertl has 11 goals and 21 assists in 33 games.

Huberdeau played in 671 games for the Florida Panthers before being traded to Calgary in the offseason. ... Karlsson became just the 27th defenseman in NHL history to reach the 700-point mark.

On Saturday night in Los Angeles, Trevor Moore scored the shootout winner for the second straight game, giving the Los Angeles Kings a 3-2 victory over the Sharks.

Phillip Danault had a power-play goal and Jaret Anderson-Dolan also scored in regulation as the Kings won consecutive games for the first time since the end of their four-game win streak on Nov. 12 Pheonix Copley made 23 saves and had an assist, getting his fourth win in five games since he was called up to Los Angeles.

“I think we were consistent, stuck with it the whole time,” Moore said. “Shootout wins are shootout wins, and we'll take 'em.”

Timo Meier had a goal and an assist, and Kevin Labanc also scored for the Sharks, who failed to get their first three-game winning streak of the season. James Reimer had 39 saves.

“I thought we played OK," Meier said. "Wasn’t our best game, but obviously frustrating when you have to go to penalty shots and lose it like that.”

Moore won it in the fourth round of the tiebreaker after Kevin Fiala and Labanc each made their tries in the third. Moore also had the decisive look in a seven-round shootout at Boston on Thursday, leading McLellan to crack a joke when asked if he considered using Moore earlier.

“He seems to do really well at that four or five spot, so why mess with success?" McLellan deadpanned.

It was tied 2-all after two periods, with Anderson-Dolan scoring 50 seconds after Labanc put the Sharks ahead with 4:34 to go.

Meier drew the attention of two Kings off the rush before finding Labanc alone in the slot for his seventh goal off a ferocious one-timer.

But Anderson-Dolan got his second goal and third point in two games against San Jose this season, putting in a rebound from the slot.

“The shift after a goal for or against is always huge for momentum, and to respond like that was obviously good to get the momentum even keel right after," he said.

Both teams traded power-play goals in the first period.

Danault got the Kings on the board 5:54 into the game, building up a speed from the neutral zone to get behind three Sharks penalty-killers before beating Reimer with a backhand.

Meier tied it up with 6:37 left in the period. Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson couldn’t clear Logan Couture’s pass through the paint, giving Meier an easy tap-in at the post for his 15th goal.

Meier drew a penalty early in overtime, but Los Angeles was effective on the penalty kill, with Couture’s shot from the high slot that Copley saw all the way and allowed to hit the outside of the post marking San Jose’s best look.

“They gave us a chance to stay in the game," McLellan said.

Reimer came up big with saves to deny Jordan Spence with 32 seconds to go and Danault with less than 2 seconds remaining, with both shots from close range.

“It's good to see him being back to the goalie we know he's capable of being after being hurt, so it was a good night for him,” Sharks coach David Quinn said.

Copley has allowed two goals in all four of his wins, offering a degree of stability that had been lacking from veteran Jonathan Quick and Cal Petersen, who was put on waivers and sent to the AHL after clearing them at the start of December.

“He’s made some really big saves, he’s made some simple easy saves. Obviously, in the shootout, he’s had success back-to-back nights,” McLellan said of Copley. “Right now, he’s running hot, and we’ll likely keep going there.”

Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson had an assist for the sixth straight game.

Copley got his second career assist on Danault’s goal. His first came with Washington at Arizona on Dec. 6, 2018.

The Sharks host Calgary on Tuesday night.