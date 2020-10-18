NHL: Maple Leafs sign Thornton, 41, to a 1-year deal

It'll be harder to intimidate Toronto's core of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, John Tavares and Morgan Rielly with Simmonds, Bogosian and even previous acquisitions such as Jake Muzzin and Jason Spezza on the ice.

Although the Leafs have plenty of playoff failures to show for their high-end talent and made none of the progress Tampa Bay did through several deep runs, it looks smart to follow a similar pattern.

“It’s just trying to find people that we can add around them that can push the group to a different level,” GM Kyle Dubas said. “What we’re trying to do is, yes, we would like to become a harder team to play against. More than that I think it’s the toughness and character by which those guys operate every day.”

Much like Toronto, which scored the third-most goals in the NHL last season and allowed the sixth most, that's the goal for Florida with Hornqvist, Gudas and Wennberg. The Panthers were sixth in goals scored and third worst in goals allowed and made no secret of their desire to get tougher.

“They want somebody that plays hard every night and is tough to play against,” Gudas said. “I always look forward to playing the physical game and make sure that teams don’t like coming in our building.”