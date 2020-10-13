NHL: Marleau returns to Sharks in pursuit of games played record

Nieto, a teammate of Marleau's when the Sharks went to the Cup Final in 2016, spent the past three-plus seasons with Colorado.

“His quickness and defensive responsibility made him one of the top penalty killers on Colorado," Sharks general manager Doug Wilson said. "And we feel that those assets, along with his decision-making and playmaking, will bring a lot of elements to our team.”

Marleau, the second overall pick in the 1997 draft, is Sharks’ franchise leader with 518 goals and 1,102 points and is second only to longtime running mate Joe Thornton in assists.

Thornton — who's unsigned — and Marleau have texted back and forth about playing together one more time. While Thornton has been linked to other teams, Marleau was only going to play next season for the Sharks.

“I didn’t really look at too many other places,” he said. “I was just trying to come back here, and I’m thankful that it all worked out.”

In 1,723 regular-season games with San Jose, Toronto and Pittsburgh, Marleau has 562 goals and 626 assists for 1,188 points.

“Patrick is one of the most iconic players in San Jose Sharks history, as well as being one of the most respected veterans in the National Hockey League,” Wilson said. “The leadership he brings on and off the ice has been well documented over his fantastic NHL career, and his competitive fire to win is still burning strong. Patrick’s lead-by-example demeanor is inspiring and continues to resonate with our group of younger players.”