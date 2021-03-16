NHL: Meier's goal not enough as Sharks fall, 2-1

Fleury leads NHL goaltenders with a minimum 20 games played with a goals-against average of 1.77 and save percentage of .936.

“We actually had two or three chances in the first period that missed the net,” Sharks head coach Bob Boughner said. “We had two or three more that Fleury stopped. Against a goalie like that, you have to have shot volume, second and third looks.”

Meier cut the lead in half with a little more than five minutes left with his sixth of the season.

San Jose’s Patrick Marleau played in his 880th consecutive game, a streak that started on April 9, 2009. Marleau, who has played in 1,749 games and sits third on the career list, is on pace to break Gordie Howe’s record of 1,767 games played back in Vegas, on April 19 against the Golden Knights. Mark Messier is second with 1,756 games played.

With the Golden Knights returning home after a 10-day, six-game road trip, they looked sluggish as the Sharks dominated the first period.