NHL: Perron scores in overtime to lift Blues past Sharks, 3-2

ST. LOUIS — Brayden Schenn tied it late in the third period and David Perron scored on a power play in overtime in the St. Louis Blues’ 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.

Mike Hoffman also scored, and Jordan Binnington made 30 saves for the Blues, coming off a record seven straight games against the Arizona Coyotes.

Noah Gregor and John Leonard scored, and Martin Jones made 42 saves for the Sharks.

Perron ended it with a minute left in overtime, beating Jones through the legs on a one-timer off a feed from Hoffman. Perron also had two assists.

“I started calling for it because I knew I was behind the ‘D’, and I was going to look to make a pass and I just felt like maybe I was going to catch the goalie quick 5-hole before he could get down and it worked,” Perron said.

Binnington was credited with his second career assist on the winner.

“We felt we didn’t have enough urgency early on in the game,” Binnington said. “That’s a game we really just got to push early and get the lead and keep moving forward and just be relentless and I think it’ll come. I think we’re going to keep building as usual, but I think we can be better as a group.”