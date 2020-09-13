NHL Playoffs: Khudobin, Stars beat Knights to take 3-1 lead in West final

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EDMONTON, Alberta — Anton Khudobin gloved the puck out of the air on Shea Theodore's shot at the most intense moment of the game like it was part of a leisurely morning practice.

“I just tried to find the puck and react to it,” Khudobin said with the same nonchalance. “I don’t know if it’s luck or whatever. Let’s call it luck.”

It's not luck. It's a goaltender so locked in that he has the Dallas Stars one victory away from the Stanley Cup Final.

Khudobin made three of his 32 saves on a crucial 5-on-3 penalty kill late, Joe Pavelski and Jamie Benn scored in the second period and the Stars locked down on the Vegas Golden Knights in the final minutes to win Game 4 of the Western Conference final 2-1 Saturday night.

The Stars won despite being outshot 33-20 and don't seem to mind that they trail Vegas 130 shots to 92 because Khudobin has stopped so many of them.

“He’s going to battle right till the end,” coach Rick Bowness said. “That’s why the guys love playing in front of him. When he was reading the play like he was tonight, he’s making a lot of tough saves look easy. But that’s what he is: He’s a battler, he’s a competitive guy and he’s keeping us in every game.”