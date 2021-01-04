NHL: Realignment of divisions based on geography

The NHL took into account the possibility of the ban being extended by having the Sharks open with eight straight road games. Their home opener against Vegas isn’t scheduled until Feb. 1.

There are numerous quirks in the schedule, which will feature at least one game a day over an 868-game season, and has teams playing mostly two-game sets against the same opponent in the same city to reduce travel:

— The Sharks have three stretches in which they will play the same opponent four consecutive times, twice at home and twice on the road.

— Vancouver will play three-game home sets against Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary, and a three-game set at Toronto.

— The Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks will face each other five consecutive times from April 20 to May 1.

“The back-to-backs are more like baseball,” Washington Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said. “You are going to do a lot of prep and then going to have a very good knowledge of where that team is at after you play that first game.”

Geography benefits the eight teams of the realigned East Division, made up of Boston, Buffalo, New Jersey, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Washington.