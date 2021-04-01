NHL: Sharks beat Wild 4-2 for 2-game series sweep

Then, with the Sharks on the power play midway through the period, Burns' shot from deep was stopped by Kahkonen, but Donato got to the rebound and backhanded it home against his former team.

“Tonight we gave them way too many grade A chances,” Wild forward Ryan Hartman said. “Everything they got was given to them by us. We have to do a better job of limiting their chances and getting it out of our zone."

The Wild got one back midway through the third when Kaprizov’s shot went through a screen by Hartman and beat Jones.

Knyzhov responded a few minutes later to restore the two-goal lead.

Zuccarello scored with 12.1 seconds left to make it a one-goal game, but Kane sealed it with his empty-net goal.

“We had a good push there at the end but it was too late,” Hartman said.

SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED