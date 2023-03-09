SAN JOSE — San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn was fined $25,000 for his profanity laced tirade against a referee that led to a game misconduct.

The NHL announced the penalty on Wednesday for “conduct demeaning the officials” by Quinn during last Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Washington Capitals.

Quinn started yelling at referee Gord Dwyer following a clipping penalty called on San Jose forward Kevin Labanc in the third period. Quinn was given a game misconduct and continued yelling and cursing at Dwyer before finally leaving the bench.

Quinn said after the game that he was “embarrassed” by his actions.

“You shouldn’t act like that as a coach and I want to apologize to our team,” Quinn said after the game. "It’s not how I certainly want to act and it’s an emotional game. These refs work hard, they do a good job and it’s something that should never happen. So I’m embarrassed by that.”