NHL: Sharks fall to Senators, Sabres

Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the visiting San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night.

Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control.

“We just did the things we preach as a team,” Quinn said. “We were playing fast and pressuring pucks and getting rewarded for it.”

Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves.

“I just thought they were out-everything us,” Sharks head coach David Quinn said. “They were outskating us, they were out-hitting us, they were doing everything better than we were. At some point in time, you’ve got to say enough’s enough and there’s got to be pushback.”

Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had two assists and a big, clean hit on Matt Nieto in the second period. San Jose’s Timo Meier tried to retaliate by going after Dahlin moments later, but missed and crashed into the boards.

“That’s one of the biggest hits I’ve seen in a while,” defenseman Mattias Samuelsson said. “For how skilled he is and how talented he is, for him to have that in his game too it’s pretty impressive. And I think it gave us all a boost.”

Peterka made it 2-2 just 16 seconds into the second period on a partial breakaway. Peterka raced down the left wing and beat Dell to the far side. After scoring against Colorado on Thursday night, the 20-year-old has scored in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.

Skinner gave Buffalo a 3-2 lead four minutes later on his 12th goal of the season. Skinner showed good patience in moving from right to left, waiting for Dell to commit before depositing the puck into the net.

Quinn made it 4-2 with 6:15 left in the second on Buffalo’s second power-play goal of the evening. Quinn had some nifty stick-handling before beating Dell with a wrist shot. Quinn’s second goal came with 8:37 remaining on an odd-man rush.

On Saturday night, Claude Giroux had a pair of goals and an assist to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-2 win over the Sharks on Saturday night.

“We were playing good hockey for a while and we weren’t getting the result … and when you don’t get the results, you start doubting the way we’re playing, but we just have to trust that the way we’re playing is going to work,” Giroux said.

”(Saturday) was a great example of you just have to stick with it.”

Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle and Thomas Chabot also scored for the Senators. Anton Forsberg made 35 saves.

The Senators also gave full credit to the 17,101 on hand who were vocal from the start.

“Kudos to the fans and the crowd that gave us that energy,” Senators head coach D.J. Smith said. “If it’s a dead crowd or maybe there’s not enough fans here tonight maybe we don’t find this gear. I think the guys felt that, right from the anthem on out.”

Tomas Hertl scored both goals for the Sharks, who are 1-2-0 through their four-game road trip that wraps up Sunday. Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 34 shots.

“We find ways to lose,” Sharks captain Logan Couture said. “I’ve said that many times this year. Until we fix that, and find ways to start winning games, it’s not going to be going in the right direction.”

The Senators won their second straight, following a 3-2 overtime win against the New York Rangers on Friday night. The Sharks were playing for the first time since Wednesday.

Ottawa especially benefitted from going an impressive 3 for 5 on the power play against the best penalty-kill team in the league.

“You can’t take that many penalties against that team,” said Quinn, the Sharks' coach. “Some sloppy stick penalties that we can’t have. It’s frustrating because I thought there were some things in our game that I liked. We had some good chances we didn’t capitalize on.”

Ottawa scored its third power-play goal 5:18 into the third period when Mathieu Joseph fed Chabot, who stretched the lead to 4-2.

The Senators’ final goal came as a result of an impressive sequence of events. The Sharks were on a 4-on-3 power play that consisted of numerous chances and Ottawa’s Travis Hamonic being without his stick at one point. But just as the power play expired, Giroux was able to break in alone and fire a slap shot past Kahkonen.

After trailing 2-1 to start the second, the Senators took a 3-2 lead after 40 minutes. A giveaway by Matt Benning put the puck on Giroux’s stick and he took full advantage, scoring 10th at 5:22 of the second.

Ottawa took the lead at 16:40 of the middle frame with its second power-play goal of the game, thanks to a perfect touch pass from Drake Batherson to Stutzle, who had plenty of room for his 10th of the season. It was also the 44th NHL career goal for Stutzle, setting a franchise record for goals by players younger than 21.

Hertl scores two goals in the first period, helping the Sharks to an early lead. He beat Forsberg on the power play 7:26 into the period to open the scoring.

Tkachuk tied the game with a power-play goal of his own at 10:25 of the period, jumping on a rebound in front of Kahkonen.

Thirty-eight seconds later, Hertl scored his second when he was left alone in front and beat Forsberg to restore San Jose’s lead.

The Sharks host Vancouver on Wednesday night.