SAN JOSE — Tomas Hertl will miss the rest of the season for the San Jose Sharks with a serious knee injury.
The Sharks said Thursday that Hertl tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee during the first period of a 5-2 home loss the previous night against the first-place Vancouver Canucks.
Hertl is the second significant Sharks player to be sidelined with a significant injury. Captain Logan Couture has a broken ankle.
The Sharks entered the day with 48 points and are nine points out of a playoff spot. San Jose has missed the postseason only once since the start of the 2003-04 season.
Hertl is second on the team with 36 points this season. He has 16 goals and 20 assists.
Quinn Hughes had a goal and an assist, Jake Virtanen put Vancouver ahead and the Canucks scored four unanswered goals in the third period to extend their winning streak to four games.
Tyler Myers, Brandon Sutter and Tanner Pearson also scored for the Canucks, who have won six of seven and 13 of 16.
Brent Burns and Hertl scored for San Jose, which had won four in a row at home and earned at least one point in five consecutive games at SAP Center.
The Canucks broke a 2-all tie on a power play seven minutes into the third when Virtanen matched his career high with his 15th goal.
Vancouver extended its lead to 4-2 on Sutter’s sixth goal just under a minute later. Pearson scored his 15th on an empty-netter in the final minute.
The Canucks trailed 2-1 in the third before Myers tied it with his fifth goal.
The Sharks snapped a 1-all tie on Burns’ 10th goal just under six minutes into the second.
Burns scored on a shot from the blue line off a long pass from Joe Thornton from just behind the goal line. Burns’ shot ricocheted off Sharks forward Kevin Labanc’s shin pad and skipped past Markstrom.
San Jose took an early lead on Hertl’s goal, his second in three games after an eight-game drought.
Hughes scored his sixth midway through the first on a drive from the point to tie it for Vancouver.
Martin Jones stopped 20 shots for San Jose.
Hertl went to the dressing room after crashing into the boards midway through the first. He was evaluated and did not return.
“It was tough on our rotation and our combinations when Tommy Hertl went down,” Sharks interim coach Bob Boughner said. “I think that changed a little bit of the complexion of the game and definitely the chemistry of our lines.”
The Sharks host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.