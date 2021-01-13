NHL: Sharks look to make most of extended road trip

“Obviously it’s different,” captain Logan Couture sad. “We’re going to be limited to what we can do and how much time we can spend around each other. But still, being on the road, distractions are on the side and we can just focus on hockey here. I’m looking forward to it. Down the road in our schedule when, fingers crossed and everything goes well, we get to go back to San Jose and play there, we’re going to have a lot of home games down the stretch. Our job is to put ourselves in a situation where those games are going to mean something and we can use those to our advantage.”

The scenario is not quite the same as a normal road trip, when players would be able to bond during their free time by sharing meals, playing golf or other activities.

Because of the COVID-19 protocols, the players are spending the bulk of their time either at the rink or in their hotel rooms.