NHL: Sharks' Marleau breaks Howe's games played record in 3-2 loss to Golden Knights

“He’s been so consistent throughout his career. He’s been an iron guy. Didn’t get hurt for long periods of time. Every year he’s always been a very good player, also. To hang in there that long and play that many games, it’s amazing. He’s a guy who’s very respected around the league.”

Marleau — who has played through bouts with the flu, numerous injuries and once chartered a plane to join his teammates in Nashville for a game in 2009 after the birth of one of his sons — played in his 899th consecutive game since last missing a matchup when he was 29.

“You go battle with these guys day in and day out, you play against them, and they know the grind and know what it takes to play in this league,” an emotional Marleau said. “For them to show their respects and have all these kind words, it’s very humbling.”

Barring anything unusual, Marleau will play his 900th consecutive game in Las Vegas on Wednesday and would become the fourth player ever to reach that mark.

“As much as you hate your opponent, as much as you want to beat your opponent, you still respect your opponent,” Stone said.

Until Marleau’s milestone moment just off the Las Vegas Strip, no one has been able to reach a record many thought was unbreakable when Howe retired.