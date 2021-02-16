NHL: Sharks notch only their 2nd regulation win of the season

SAN JOSE — John Leonard scored his first career goal and the San Jose Sharks earned just their second regulation win of the season with a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night.

“It means a lot, obviously,” Leonard said. “It's a dream come true. You dream as a kid scoring a goal in the NHL. Fortunately enough, it happened tonight and even better we got the win.”

San Jose captain Logan Couture and Kevin Labanc added goals in a rare productive second period for the Sharks to help head coach Bob Boughner earn his 100th NHL victory. Martin Jones made 26 saves.

Sam Steel scored in the opening minute, but the Ducks failed to take advantage of good opportunities later in the period and didn't score again until Max Comtois' goal in the third.

John Gibson stopped 26 shots for Anaheim.

The Sharks have had a rough start to the season, entering the game tied for last in the West Division. Their only previous regulation win came Jan. 24 at Minnesota as they opened the season on a 12-game road trip before losing their home opener Saturday against Vegas.

San Jose had been outscored 21-7 in the second period this season, a major factor in the struggles. But the Sharks reversed that against the Ducks.