NHL: Sharks open the season with 4-3 shootout win over Coyotes

Arizona made its first postseason appearance in eight years in last year's NHL bubble and returned nearly everyone on the back end. The Coyotes lost several key forwards, including former league MVP Taylor Hall, and replaced them with six new players who they hoped would add a bit of grit.

The Sharks relocated to Arizona for training camp and the start of the season due to strict coronavirus protocols in Santa Clara County.

They seemed to feel at ease in their temporary home, scoring twice in the first period. Hertl had both goals on rebounds, the first on a power play.

Jones was sharp in his crease, turning away a couple of short breakaways and a late power play.

The Coyotes buzzed to start the second period and Garland scored late on a power play, beating Jones on a shot that hit Sharks defenseman Brent Burns' stick.

Arizona continued to pressure the Sharks in the third period, but Kane slipped behind the hosts' defense for a short breakaway and lifted a shot over Kuemper midway through.

The Coyotes kept pushing, scoring on Keller's shot from just outside the crease and Kessel's second whack at a rebound with an extra attacker.