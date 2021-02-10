NHL: Sharks score late, then sink Kings 4-3 in shootout

“We found a way to win, and tonight I thought our best players were our best players,” San Jose coach Bob Boughner said.

Sharks forward Patrick Marleau played in his 1,734th game to break a tie with Jaromir Jagr for third-most in NHL history. The 41-year-old Marleau is 23 games behind Mark Messier in second place with 1,756 career games.

Marleau helped the Sharks go up 2-0 at 17:48 of the first period when Couture scored on a one-timer from a sharp angle during a delayed penalty. Marleau had the primary assist on Couture’s fourth goal in five games.

San Jose needed just 1:22 to score the opening goal, hemming Los Angeles in its own end before Meier cut across the crease to fake out Petersen and bury a backhand into an open net.

Kopitar got the Kings back in it seven minutes into the second by scoring on a breakaway, and Brown tied it on the power play at 17:54.

San Jose has been outscored 20-5 in the second period this season.

“Obviously we want to be playing with the lead a little bit more, especially going into the third, but when you can find ways to win, those are really important games throughout the season,” Jones said.

DOUGHTY DINGED