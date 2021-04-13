NHL: Stolarz has 46 saves as Ducks beat Sharks 4-0

SAN JOSE — Anthony Stolarz made a career-high 46 saves for his third career shutout and the Anaheim Ducks beat the San Jose Sharks 4-0 on Monday night.

Alexander Volkov had two goals, Max Comtois had a goal and an assist and Rickard Rakell also scored as the Ducks beat the Sharks handily on their home ice for the second time in less than a week.

“(Stolarz) was excellent,” Anaheim coach Dallas Eakins said. “Just a 10-out-of-10 performance, especially periods two and three, when we were just totally gassed. He was fresh, he was committed. It was quite a performance.”

Martin Jones finished with 15 saves for the Sharks, who began the night four points out of the fourth and final playoff spot in the West Division and lost for the third time in four games.

Team captain Logan Couture was asked what he could say to perhaps rally his teammates moving forward.

“You’ve got to look in the mirror first before you start critiquing other guys,” he said. “We created enough offense to be in a position to win the game. We just had to tighten up defensively.”