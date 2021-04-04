NHL: Third lead's the charm for Sharks in 3-2 win over Kings

“Lots of good things within the 60 minutes for us,” Kings head coach Todd McLellan said. “Aggressive, played hard, checked well. A lot more traffic in and around the net, made the goaltender work a lot more. Short-handed goal. So there were a lot of positives in that game but it’s only a moral victory. The two-point victories are what really counts at this time of the year and we’ve got to find a way to get a few more.”

Kane put the Sharks ahead 2-1 at 15:04 of the second, reaching around a sprawling Quick to score his 16th goal of the season into an open net.

Although Moore tied it at 19:06, tapping in his own rebound for his second short-handed goal this season, Sharks head coach Bob Boughner said it was important to play the middle period on more even terms after being outshot 18-5 in the first.

“They were digging in and they had a hard, hard push when the puck dropped the beginning of the night, and I thought it took us a while to get our legs going,” Boughner said. “It’s period like that, we come out 1-1 and we got outshot badly and are still in position to change the game, and we did that in the second period.”

The Sharks took a 1-0 lead at 4:37 of the first when Labanc shot through traffic in front of the net.