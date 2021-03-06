NHL: Tuch, Fleury lead Golden Knights past Sharks 4-0

The Sharks managed to generate a few chances but Fleury was more than up to the task after getting the night off Friday. He had started 10 straight games before getting that break and was extremely sharp in his return.

Fleury made a good stop early against Kevin Labanc and then denied Joel Kellman on a breakaway later in the first period. That save led to an opportunity at the other end that Stone converted into a goal off a give-and-go with Chandler Stephenson on a 2-on-1 rush. That gave Stone 10 points in his past four games, but he sat out the third period for precautionary reasons.

“That was huge. A little bit of momentum with Flower stopping that one,” Stephenson said. “Good heads-up play by Stone. It’s nice to jump out to the lead on the road."

Fleury robbed John Leonard from in close late in the first and again on a rebound early in the second. Tuch then took over from there.

He rifled a shot through Dubnyk on a rush early in the second to make it 2-0 and then scored again late in the period thanks to a fortunate bounce. Brent Burns’ clearing attempt hit teammate Logan Couture, and the puck went right to Tuch, who knocked a backhand into the open net.