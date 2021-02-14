NHL: Vegas power play goals spoil Sharks home debut, 3-1

By the time they finally got home, they were unable to get a win thanks to the efficient power play for the Golden Knights.

Marchessault batted in a rebound in the first period, Stone scored on a rebound in the second and Stephenson got his goal when Alex Tuch’s pass deflected off his skate and into the net in the third.

“Their power play was the difference,” Sharks coach Bob Boughner said. “We had a couple of miscues on the one. Second one was a missed assignment and the third one was off their skate. It wasn't anything too clean, we go beat on a bang-bang play.”

San Jose hosts Anaheim on Monday night.

DEBOER’S RETURN

The game was the first back in San Jose for Vegas head coach Peter DeBoer, who was fired by the Sharks in December 2019. DeBoer led the Sharks to their only Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2016 and the Western Conference Final in 2019 before getting fired early last season. He was hired last January by Vegas but hadn’t faced San Jose until Saturday.

DeBoer received some stick taps and applause from Sharks players when he was shown on the video board.