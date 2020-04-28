NHL: Veterans hope for shot at Stanley Cup

With each passing day, the end of Rinne's career draws closer. The Finn, who turns 38 in November, already has lost his starting job in Nashville to young understudy Juuse Saros.

At least Rinne is under contract for another season. Veterans like Marleau, Thornton, Jason Spezza, Mikko Koivu, Ryan Miller and Craig Anderson all are in the final year of their contracts and all 37 or older with a chance at their first Stanley Cup slipping away.

Playoff hopes also were already dim for the Anaheim Ducks and Ottawa Senators with Miller turning 40 and Anderson turning 39 in the next three months. Spezza turns 37 in June and had been hoping to lift his first Cup to celebrate.

Minnesota is a point out of the West’s second wild card with Wild captain Koivu now 37. He didn't have an answer about his future for reporters earlier this month. He did acknowledge thinking about all his options.

“I’m in a boat like any other player that is trying to wait for the league to make a decision if we’re going to restart the season and when that would be,” Koivu said. “And if not then obviously trying to figure out what to do with the future and then go from there.”