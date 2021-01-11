NHL: Wait almost over for teams that missed playoffs

“She’s already eight months old, which reminds me just how long we’ve been in this pandemic,” McCabe said. “Now she finally gets to see what her dad does for work so that’ll be fun to get back on the ice. It really is crazy how long it’s been.”

During the pause, the Kings sent five players to Germany and had a couple of prospects playing in Sweden. With training camp now open, Kings coach Todd McLellan said players are making progress getting their hands, timing and awareness back.

There were no preseason games, he noted, so picking a team will be challenging.

“Hopefully we have done our homework better than the other groups,” McLellan said.

The Red Wings are eager to start. They had the worst record by far last season and general manager Steve Yzerman didn't shell out a lot of money in free agency to bring in top talent. Detroit coach Jeff Blashill has held high-intensity practices. He also is hoping the three extra days of practice for non-playoff teams will help.

Forward Drake Batherson, who has skated in 43 games with the Senators over the past two seasons, worked out for two months in Nova Scotia with a group of players that included Sidney Crosby of the Penguins. The 22-year-old arrived for camp in mid-December and his approach has been simple.