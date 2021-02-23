NHL: Wild beat Sharks 6-2 for third win in a row

SAN JOSE — Mats Zuccarello had a goal and three assists, and the Minnesota Wild beat the San Jose Sharks 6-2 on Monday night for their third consecutive win.

It was the highest scoring game of the season for Minnesota, which is rounding into form after being sidelined for a couple weeks this month because of COVID-19 protocols.

Victor Rask had a goal and two assists for the Wild, who improved to 3-1 on their five-game road trip. Kirill Kaprizov, Marcus Foligno, Ian Cole and Jonas Brodin also scored, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 31 saves.

“I think this group has confidence for sure,” Minnesota head coach Dean Evason said. “Clearly you feel good about yourself when you can score goals and obviously defend as well. We’ve been real good at taking it one game at a time and clearly we’ve got to continue to do that.”

The Sharks fell flat in the opener of a season-long eight-game homestand. Next up is a challenging stretch when they play 11 of their next 13 against either St. Louis, Vegas or Colorado, the top three teams in the West Division.

Brent Burns and Logan Couture scored for San Jose, which was outscored 3-1 in the second period. Martin Jones made 16 saves on 20 shots before he was replaced by Devan Dubnyk.