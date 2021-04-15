NorCal Pro Teams: Curry's 42, Green's triple-double lead Warriors past Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY — Stephen Curry scored 25 of his 42 points in the third quarter, and the Golden State Warriors ran away from the Oklahoma City Thunder 147-109 on Wednesday night.
Curry went 8 for 8 from the field and made all six of his 3-point attempts in the third quarter to post his high point total for a quarter this season. He also had eight assists and six rebounds.
He was coming off a 53-point game against the Denver Nuggets on Monday that made him the franchise's career scoring leader. He followed it by making 11 of 16 3-pointers and 14 of 20 shots overall.
“I’m still in awe of the shotmaking,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. “It’s just incredible. The level of confidence and skill is just stunning. It’s beautiful to watch. It’s a man at the peak of his powers with a lifetime of training and work — not just on his body, but on his mind.
"This is a guy who, he’s functioning at a level that very few human beings have ever functioned at in their particular field.”
It was Curry's second straight game with at least 10 3-pointers — just the second time he has done that in his career. He posted his eighth consecutive game with at least 30 points despite resting in the fourth quarter.
“I was actually joking with him,” Kerr said. “I told him he was going back in and he didn’t understand the joke. He just wanted to run back onto the floor. I mean, that’s how hot he was.”
Draymond Green had a triple-double with 12 points, 16 assists — six in the first quarter — and 10 rebounds for the Warriors. It was his fourth triple-double this season and the 28th of his career. He fueled a Golden State offense that matched a franchise record with 24 3-pointers.
Green said he knew right away it would be a big night for Curry.
“I can kind of tell when he comes out," Green said. "Just the look in his eyes, attacking from the beginning, what type of night it’s going to be for him. He’s had that a lot lately. Hopefully, we can continue to help him and turn that into wins.”
Darius Bazley had 22 points and eight rebounds, and Moses Brown added 18 points and 12 rebounds for Oklahoma City. The Thunder have lost eight straight, all by double digits. They continue to play without leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has been out since late March with plantar fasciitis in his right foot.
Golden State led 36-32 at the end of the first quarter before taking control. The Warriors led by as many as 27 in the second quarter and took a 75-54 advantage into the break. It was the most points the Warriors have scored in a half this season. Golden State made 13 of 25 3-pointers in the first half and shot 55% overall.
Andrew Wiggins' two-handed jam in traffic put the Warriors up 96-68 in the third and brought Golden State's bench players out of their seats.
Curry left for good with 32.5 seconds remaining in the third. The Warriors led 125-83 after three quarters. Their 50-point third quarter was the highest by any team in any quarter this season.
“I felt like we played good defense for like a quarter and a half," Thunder guard Svi Mykhailiuk said. "And then after that, I felt we became real lazy and stopped really communicating. We just started getting lost a little bit, and that was it.”
Warriors guard Gary Payton II had four steals in the fourth quarter in just over nine minutes of action. Payton, who is on a 10-day contract, was the 2020-21 G League Defensive Player of the Year.
The Warriors were to visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.
“We’re in the midst of a playoff race and we’ve been searching for momentum all season long," Kerr said. "I think we can all feel it right now. We feel that something is clicking and things are happening.”
Golden State guard-forward Kelly Oubre Jr. missed his third straight game with a sprained left wrist, but the Warriors shot 61% from the field in the second quarter while holding Oklahoma City to 32% shooting.
Wizards 123, Kings 111
SACRAMENTO — Russell Westbrook recorded his 170th career triple-double and Bradley Beal scored 31 points as Washington ended its longest road trip of the season by beating Sacramento on Wednesday night.
Westbrook had 25 points, 11 assists and 15 rebounds for his sixth consecutive triple-double and the 24th of the season. Oscar Robertson holds the NBA record for career triple-doubles with 181.
“He’s the elite at attacking,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. “It’s extraordinary and he brings it every night. The people that criticize him, the analytics guys, they obviously don’t play the game or understand the game. I love how he plays.”
Beal shot 10 of 22 and had his 25th 30-point game this season.
Davis Bertans added 16 points as Washington finished 4-2 on its road trip.
“We just know each other better,” said Deni Avdija, who had 11 points. “Our chemistry is better from the beginning of the season. Everybody knows his role. We’re in a good position right now.”
De’Aaron Fox scored 33 points for the Kings, who have lost eight straight.
The Wizards had fun with this one.
Washington scored 42 points in the first quarter, including an early 3-pointer by Beal, who smiled and playfully wagged his tongue at the Wizards’ bench as he ran down the court.
“It was a tough travel trip,” Brooks said. “Started off in Florida and ended up in California with a few other states in between. I thought we played pretty solid.”
Fox scored six points in 30 seconds to pull Sacramento within 82-76 midway through the third, but the Kings stalled after that.
Westbrook got his triple-double early in the fourth, when he dished to Bertans for a 3-pointer that made it 107-91.
The Wizards got some help from the Kings in the fourth quarter. Sacramento was called for four technical fouls in the period, including two for delay of game. Head coach Luke Walton was hit with one in the final two minutes.
“It gets frustrating sometimes,” Walton said. “It’s probably more frustrating because of how we’re playing right now. That’s what we can control. We can’t control the other stuff. We have to clean up our own side of the street before we start complaining about others.”
Washington dominated Sacramento on the boards and in shooting. But the Wizards committed a season-high 26 turnovers that led to 38 points for the Kings.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen that before, and you’re losing by 15 all game,” Walton said. “It’s tough right now. It’s really tough.”
With Richaun Holmes sitting out with a sore hamstring, the Kings turned to a pair of reserves. Damian Jones, who signed a 10-day contract on April 7, started and had five points and four rebounds. Chimezie Metu also played in the post and had two points and one rebound.
Marvin Bagley III, who has been rehabbing from a broken bone in his left hand at his home in Arizona, is expected to rejoin the Kings when they play the Suns in Phoenix on Friday night. The second overall pick in 2018, Bagley has missed 15 games.
NHL
Ducks 4, Sharks 1
SAN JOSE — Anthony Stolarz made 27 saves and nearly posted a second straight shutout against San Jose, Ryan Getzlaf scored his first goal in more than a month and the Anaheim Ducks completed a two-game sweep of the Sharks with a 4-1 win Wednesday night.
Stolarz followed up a 46-save performance in a 4-0 win Monday night with another strong performance against the struggling Sharks.
Alexander Volkov and Jakob Silfverberg also scored for Anaheim.
Josef Korenar made 23 saves in his first career start for San Jose, but got little help from his teammates.
Erik Karlsson's goal with the goalie pulled late in the third was the only time San Jose got one past Stolarz in the two-game series.
“We made it easy on him,” forward Tomas Hertl said. “He made a couple of good saves, but we should be harder around the net and more hungry for goals. ... The past two games wasn’t good enough for us.”
The Sharks lost four of five games on a homestand against Anaheim and Los Angeles, the bottom two teams in the West Division. San Jose entered the homestand on a four-game winning streak, but were dealt a big blow to their playoff hopes.
San Jose is four points behind St. Louis for the final playoff spot.
“We were on the top of the mountain a couple of weeks ago and now we're scraping the bottom of the barrel,” Sharks head coach Bob Boughner said. “This is tough because every game is important. ... It's a squandered opportunity.”
Getzlaf got the Ducks going in the first after a turnover by Karlsson in the defensive zone. Getzlaf beat Ryan Donato for position in front and tapped in a pass from Troy Terry for his first goal since March 6.
Anaheim build on that lead in the second when Grant deflected a point shot from Josh Manson past Korenar.
The Sharks then responded with a few good shifts, but couldn't get anything past Stolarz. They fell behind 3-0 when Volkov was left alone in front to beat Korenar.
Silfverberg added a goal in the closing minute on the power play.
The frustration for the Sharks led to a pair of fights in the third period with Dylan Gambrell taking on Manson in the first and Radim Simek squaring off with Max Comtois in the second.
The Sharks made some lineup changes after losing three of four games. Rudolfs Balcers moved up to the top line with Logan Couture and Evander Kane with Kevin Labanc dropping to the second line. Fredrik Handemark got the nod as fourth-line center and defenseman Nicolas Meloche replaced Christian Jaros on the third pair.
San Jose visits Minnesota on Friday night.