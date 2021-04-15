NorCal Pro Teams: Curry's 42, Green's triple-double lead Warriors past Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY — Stephen Curry scored 25 of his 42 points in the third quarter, and the Golden State Warriors ran away from the Oklahoma City Thunder 147-109 on Wednesday night.

Curry went 8 for 8 from the field and made all six of his 3-point attempts in the third quarter to post his high point total for a quarter this season. He also had eight assists and six rebounds.

He was coming off a 53-point game against the Denver Nuggets on Monday that made him the franchise's career scoring leader. He followed it by making 11 of 16 3-pointers and 14 of 20 shots overall.

“I’m still in awe of the shotmaking,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. “It’s just incredible. The level of confidence and skill is just stunning. It’s beautiful to watch. It’s a man at the peak of his powers with a lifetime of training and work — not just on his body, but on his mind.

"This is a guy who, he’s functioning at a level that very few human beings have ever functioned at in their particular field.”

It was Curry's second straight game with at least 10 3-pointers — just the second time he has done that in his career. He posted his eighth consecutive game with at least 30 points despite resting in the fourth quarter.