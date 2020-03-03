Oakland Athletics: Puk looking sharp in return from Tommy John surgery

MESA, Ariz. — A.J. Puk is looking and feeling strong after pitching three innings in his first two spring training starts for the Oakland Athletics.

Two years removed from Tommy John surgery, Puk threw into the mid-90-mph range during a two-inning, 23-pitch scoreless outing against Colorado in a 5-2 win Thursday. The lanky left-handed allowed two hits and struck out leadoff man David Dahl on three fastballs.

“It’s still all about just getting out there and just get the cobwebs off,” said Puk, who pitched a scoreless inning against the Chicago Cubs last weekend.

Puk faced a starting lineup stocked with regulars, including Nolan Arenado, Trevor Story, Charlie Blackmon and Ian Desmond.

“They brought a lot of their big boys over here. So it’s good to see. You want him to have that kind of look,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. “Especially early in the spring. Really good again with all his pitches.”

The former first round pick pitched 10 straight scoreless innings in spring training two years ago before arm discomfort in what was his last outing led to season-ending Tommy John surgery.