As Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock officially opened Oakland Raiders training camp with a Friday morning press conference at the Napa Valley Marriott, huddled cameramen crawled, squirmed and crouched as they looked for perfect angles.
With HBO’s “Hard Knocks” set to feature the Raiders in the documentary series’ 14th season, a team coming off a 4-12 season will do its best to limit the distractions of flashing cameras and grown men crawling on the floor with boom microphones.
“Jon and I are kind of old school. And the reason you go to training camp is to get away from all the distractions,” Mayock said. “Get together, bond, learn your assignments. No distractions, no intrusions. ‘Hard Knocks’ is an intrusion. But it was handed to us, so it’s up to us to deal with it. And I think we’re really dealing with it in a professional way.”
“Hard Knocks” will not be the only distracting force as the Raiders head into Gruden’s second training camp as head coach, however. Three veteran acquisitions may contribute heavily to the focus, or lack thereof, with which this team operates.
Chief among those veterans is Antonio Brown, a perennial Pro Bowl talent who puts up Hall of Fame stats and has an ego to match. Brown’s big personality showed up in style Friday morning, as he descended into training camp by way of a hot air balloon.
“I expect a lot more drama from No. 84, I really do,” Gruden joked of Brown. “I told Antonio, ‘Try not to yell with Derek (Carr), yell at me when you have a problem,’ and he started yelling at me. I said, ‘Don’t yell at me, yell at (Greg) Olson. He’s the offensive coordinator.’
“He’s a fun guy to be around, man. I expected a little bit more than a hot air balloon. I thought he might jump out of an airplane and parachute here himself. But, he’s going to add a lot of life to the organization at a position where, obviously, we need some explosive plays.”
If Brown’s play remains as explosive as his personality, the Silver and Black will be thrilled to have him around. They looked barren at the position last season after trading Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys.
While the Raiders traded third- and fifth-round selections in the 2019 draft to grab Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers, they were able to upgrade at linebacker and offensive guard with the mercurial pair of Vontaze Burfict and Richie Incognito.
Burfict – signed to a one-year, $5 million deal with the Raiders after being released by the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason – has been called a dirty player since being suspended for three games in 2015 for helmet-to-helmet contact against Brown, his new teammate and former division rival.
Despite Burfict’s rocky history and fading athleticism, Gruden suggested he will factor in heavily to the defensive scheme as he reunites with former Bengals defensive coordinator Paul Guenther.
“Vontaze Burfict is going to be the straw that stirs the drink,” Gruden said. “I mean, he’s going to be a big part of this defense – calling it, making adjustments. We’re hoping Brandon Marshall can be an associate of his. And when you put Tahir Whitehead into that group, we feel like we’ve improved a position that we have really struggled at over the years.”
It will be worth monitoring if Burfict proves to be enough to shore up the Raiders’ linebacking corps, or if the team will need to add more competition over the course of the preseason.
Like Burfict, Incognito has been accused of playing dirty in the past. While he has shown to be effective as a starting interior lineman, his off-field troubles have overshadowed his career.
From a well-chronicled bullying episode with former Miami Dolphins teammate Jonathan Martin, to an arrest last August for threatening employees at a funeral home, Incognito has much work to do to restore his reputation.
Incognito is currently suspended for the season’s first two games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, but it appears that Mayock and Gruden plan to give him the opportunity to start when he returns.
“From my perspective, I go back several line coaches with him. I’ve known all the guys that have coached him over the years. I’ve reached out over the years,” Mayock said. “I’ve known the Richie Incognito story for years and there’s some dark moments, but there’s also a lot of bright moments. He’s been nothing but phenomenal, both to the young guys in the building and the offensive line room.
“He’s been responsive to me. I’ve sat him down in my office four to five different times and it’s been all about off-the-field (matters). I know he can handle the on-the-field. You sit down having mature conversations. And Jon, I don’t know about you, but I’ve been excited about the kid on and off the field.”
With so many characters littered around the locker room, it will be interesting to see how the big-name personalities and unheralded young players coalesce as training camp goes on. The fact that fans will be able to see it all go down on “Hard Knocks” could make it all the better.
Rookie update
With the Raiders bringing in nine draft picks, including three first-rounders, multiple rookies figure to play prominent roles on the team.
After trading Khalil Mack before the 2018 season began, the Raiders fielded one of the worst defensive lines in the NFL. To combat that, they drafted three defensive ends: Clelin Ferrell (first round, No. 4 overall), Maxx Crosby (fourth round, No. 106 overall) and Quinton Bell (seventh round, No. 230 overall), all of whom have impressed Gruden in some form.
“The three young defensive ends that we brought in here, their roles are different,” Gruden said. “They have versatility; they can do a number of different things. So, I’m really, really excited about that.”
When asked about 27th overall pick Johnathan Abram, Mayock, a former NFL defensive back and huge Abram fan, smiled brightly as Gruden gushed over his frenetic football attitude.
“He’s very sharp. He loves football; it starts there. You can’t get rid of the guy,” Gruden laughed. “I mean, he’s texting me, calling me. I’m going to change rooms so he can’t find me.”
Added a beaming Mayock: “He was so frustrated yesterday that he couldn’t hit people. Jon’s calling him out and he’s looking at Jon like, ‘Just let me go, man.’ It’s fun to watch, really is.”
Other Raider rookies who have impressed include tight end Foster Moreau, running back Josh Jacobs and cornerback Trayvon Mullen, with all three expected to play factors as potential starters.
With almost an entirely new team compared to last season, Gruden finally has “his guys” to work with. Time will tell if that makes a difference in the win column.