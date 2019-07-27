Football season has arrived!
Well, at least for the Napa Valley and 31 other communities hosting NFL training camps across the country.
As members of the Oakland Raiders jogged out onto the Redwood Middle School field to begin their first day of camp, it was all smiles, laughs, “Spider-2 Y-Bananas,” and a sense of optimism that this year will be better than the last.
The top reason for that optimism may be the improvement on offense, with the Raiders adding likely starters at wide receiver, tight end, running back and offensive tackle during the offseason.
The Raiders finished 28th in the NFL last year in scoring, averaging 18.1 points per game on their way to a 4-12 finish. Starting quarterback Derek Carr didn’t appear to be at fault, however, as he still managed to throw for 4,049 yards while completing 68.9 percent of his passes. But Carr threw for only 19 touchdowns, a number that will have to rise this year if the Raiders wish to improve.
Carr seemed to be quite pleased with the signings that second-year head coach Jon Gruden and first-year general manager Mike Mayock when speaking with the media after practice.
“All of these guys, you’re like, man, that’s the best signing. Then you’re like, but he’s the best one,” he joked. “It’s a really good feeling on offense when you look around and the guys that we added, it’s not just young guys you’re hoping like, ‘Yeah, we’ll get it.’ Like, these guys are proven players that will solidify that spot for us. It’s pretty exciting.”
Most would point to likely Hall of Famer Antonio Brown as the most important offensive acquisition. But with Brown starting training camp with an active/non-football injury designation, Tyrell Williams got a chance to shine on Day 1.
After playing the previous four seasons for the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers, Williams signed a four-year, $44 million deal to join the Raiders. As one of the more underrated receivers in the league, that high payout raised some eyebrows among fans. But if Day 1 is any indication, the Raiders will be getting a great return on their investment.
During the 7-on-7 period of practice, with cornerback Nevin Lawson draped all over him, Williams made a brilliant sideline catch of a pass from Carr. A few plays later, Williams wowed again, dusted starting cornerback Gareon Conley on a crossing route for a big gain.
“I feel like early on that was always kind of a knock on me, that people didn’t think I could go up and get contested catches and stuff,” Williams said. “Going into last season that was my biggest emphasis, is just making contested catches and having Phil (Rivers) be able to just throw it up any time.”
With the Raiders looking to improve their red zone scoring percentage from last year’s 53.5 percent (22nd in the league), Williams ability to haul in tightly contested catches could make him a valuable threat near the goal line.
While Brown and Williams figure to garner most of the attention, rookie Hunter Renfrow could quickly emerge as a fan-favorite. Nicknamed the “substitute teacher” by Carr, Renfrow schools defenses by consistently separating from coverage and finding holes in the zone.
“He does not look the part, but don’t let looks fool you or deceive you,” Gruden said of Renfrow during Friday’s opening presser. “He’s a great competitor. He’s a talented, quick, fast twitch, natural receiver.”
Renfrow is well known by those who love football for his role on the Clemson national championship team, which has helped earn the respect of his new teammates.
“Obviously everybody has seen him at Clemson, seen him get open and stuff and it’s always surprising how open he would always get or how much he’d beat people,” Williams said. “But then you see him doing it out here. So, it’s cool to see it in person. He works hard, he wants to win. He wants to be a great player.”
Renfrow isn’t the premier rookie offensive addition on the team, however. That moniker belongs to former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs, whom the Raiders selected with the 27th pick in the first round.
While Gruden was adamant that the feature back role will not be handed to Jacobs out of the gate, Day 1 of training camp gave a little bit of insight into how he might be used.
Jacobs has a truly bulldozing style, but he’s also a phenomenal pass catcher for his position. That trait was evident early as he found himself open for long gains frequently during the 7-on-7 period.
Perhaps the most interesting development the Raiders showed Saturday was the sheer number of times Jacobs received a direct snap. During both individual drills and the 9-on-7 run period, the rookie received a handful of direct snaps out of the “Wildcat” formation.
Doug Martin and Jalen Richard will continue to compete with Jacobs for the starting running back spot, but neither is as talented or dynamic.
While the weapons surrounding Carr will be much improved, the Raiders also made an effort to beef up the offensive line by adding right tackle Trent Brown.
Fresh off a Super Bowl win as the New England Patriots’ starting left tackle, Brown will play the right side for the Raiders. Considering he’s been lauded as one of the best pass protectors in the game by players such as Von Miller, the 6-foot-8, 359-pounder will be a welcomed addition to the front five.
“I didn’t think that our tackles could get bigger than they were last year. And (Brown), man, he walks in the room he has to duck in every doorway he walks in,” Carr said. “Usually you see a big guy like that and they’re not as quick. They don’t have that burst. But man, he has such burst and is a Super Bowl champ. He played left tackle. Super Bowl champ. That’s pretty impressive.”
Vegas bookmakers put the Raiders’ over-under win total at six and give them 40-1 odds to win the AFC West. But if Carr and the Raiders’ bouquet of new offense additions can coalesce over the course of training camp, they may shatter those expectations.